Why Korean workers detained in US can't return home today

The return of South Korean workers detained in a United States immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia has been delayed. The South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed that their departure "has been made difficult due to circumstances on the US side." Ongoing discussions are aimed at facilitating their prompt return to Korea. Originally, these workers were scheduled to leave the US on a chartered flight at 2:30pm local time today (12:00am IST tomorrow).

Diplomatic discussions US Secretary of State to meet South Korean counterpart In light of the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Washington today. Before his departure for the US on Monday, Cho said that he would work with the current administration to prevent a repeat of such incidents. The meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between both nations amid this immigration crisis.

Raid details US raid amid sensitive trade talks Last week, US authorities detained 475 people, including over 300 South Korean nationals, for allegedly working illegally at a battery facility in Georgia. A worker from the plant told BBC that most of those detained were mechanics working on production line installations and were hired by a contractor. The raid has raised concerns in Seoul as it comes amid sensitive trade talks between the two governments.