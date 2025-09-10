Indian tourist in Nepal escapes burning hotel, pleads for help
What's the story
An Indian tourist, identified as Upasana Gill, has made a desperate appeal for help from the Indian government after getting stuck in Pokhara, Nepal. Upasana was there to host a volleyball league when violent protests broke out. The demonstrations were initially against a social media ban but have since escalated into widespread unrest over government corruption and nepotism.
Hotel destruction
Hotel set on fire, belongings lost: Gill
In a video appeal, Gill said her hotel in Pokhara was set on fire by protesters. "I had come here to host a volleyball league, and currently, the hotel where I was staying has been burned down," she said. All her belongings were lost in the fire, and she barely managed to escape as protesters chased her with large sticks.
Urgent appeal
Gill says situation very bad, requests help
Gill said, "The situation here is very bad. Fires are being set on roads everywhere." "They are not sparing tourists here," she added. She requested the Indian embassy to help her and others stranded in Nepal, saying they don't know how long they can stay in another hotel.
Political turmoil
Nepal PM Oli resigns amid protests
The protests have also led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. In his resignation letter, Oli said he resigned "to facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution." Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has imposed strict measures, including nationwide restrictions from morning till 5:00pm and a night curfew till 6:00am.
Safety advisory
Indian government issues advisory for citizens in Nepal
The Indian government has advised its citizens in Nepal to exercise caution and follow the guidelines issued by Nepali authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities." The embassy also shared emergency contact numbers for those needing assistance. "In case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: 977 - 980 860 2881, 977 - 981 032 6134."