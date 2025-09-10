Indian tourist in Nepal escapes burning hotel, pleads for help

An Indian tourist, identified as Upasana Gill, has made a desperate appeal for help from the Indian government after getting stuck in Pokhara, Nepal . Upasana was there to host a volleyball league when violent protests broke out. The demonstrations were initially against a social media ban but have since escalated into widespread unrest over government corruption and nepotism.

Hotel destruction Hotel set on fire, belongings lost: Gill In a video appeal, Gill said her hotel in Pokhara was set on fire by protesters. "I had come here to host a volleyball league, and currently, the hotel where I was staying has been burned down," she said. All her belongings were lost in the fire, and she barely managed to escape as protesters chased her with large sticks.

Urgent appeal Gill says situation very bad, requests help Gill said, "The situation here is very bad. Fires are being set on roads everywhere." "They are not sparing tourists here," she added. She requested the Indian embassy to help her and others stranded in Nepal, saying they don't know how long they can stay in another hotel.

Political turmoil Nepal PM Oli resigns amid protests The protests have also led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. In his resignation letter, Oli said he resigned "to facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution." Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has imposed strict measures, including nationwide restrictions from morning till 5:00pm and a night curfew till 6:00am.