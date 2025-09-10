French police arrest 200 as 'Block Everything' campaign causes chaos
As many as 200 people were arrested across France early Wednesday as a new protest movement interrupted highway traffic, officials said. The protests were organized under the banner "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything), which called for nationwide blockades, strikes, and demonstrations. The protests took place during a period of political upheaval, two days after parliament dismissed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a confidence vote over his plans to cut about 44 billion euros ($52bn) to reduce the country's debt.
Protest focus
Protests largely directed against Macron's leadership
On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron appointed his close ally Sebastien Lecornu as the fifth prime minister in less than two years, which enraged left-wing politicians. Macron's decision to name Lecornu, a close ally, as PM "is a slap in the face," said a protester. "We are tired of his successive governments, we need change," he said. "It's the same shit,... it's Macron who's the problem, not the ministers," another protester said.
Protest
Blockades set up
Protesters in Lyon barricaded a roadway and set fire to dumpsters, while police in Nantes fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators. In Paris, blockades were set up at Henri-IV and Lavoisier in the 5th arrondissement, Lamartine in the 9th, Voltaire in the 11th, Claude-Monet in the 13th, and Hélène-Boucher in the 20th. Around 100 people, some wearing hoods, gathered in front of Lavoisier early morning. "We are blocking because we care about our mental health," one of the placards read.
Twitter Post
Visuals from France
🇫🇷 Radical far-left extremists launch major riots across France. pic.twitter.com/7ocG4R2pLB— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2025
Infrastructure impact
Protests cause major disruptions in transportation
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau stated that 80,000 security troops had been deployed around the country, including 6,000 in Paris. He alleged that protesters were attempting to create "a climate of insurrection." According to French media, 100,000 people were anticipated to take part in the event. "We risk having a mobilization that will lead to actions all over the country," Retailleau said.
Government change
Protests similar to 'Yellow Vest' protests
The "Block Everything" movement has no clear leadership, but demands include opposition to budget plans that Bayrou championed before his ousting. The movement erupted online in May among right-wing groups, according to researchers and officials, but has since been taken over by the left and far-left. It is similar to the 2018 "Yellow Vest" protests, which began over fuel price hikes but grew into a broader movement against Macron and his economic reform proposals.