French police arrest 200 as 'Block Everything' campaign causes chaos 

As many as 200 people were arrested across France early Wednesday as a new protest movement interrupted highway traffic, officials said. The protests were organized under the banner "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything), which called for nationwide blockades, strikes, and demonstrations. The protests took place during a period of political upheaval, two days after parliament dismissed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a confidence vote over his plans to cut about 44 billion euros ($52bn) to reduce the country's debt.

Protest focus Protests largely directed against Macron's leadership On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron appointed his close ally Sebastien Lecornu as the fifth prime minister in less than two years, which enraged left-wing politicians. Macron's decision to name Lecornu, a close ally, as PM "is a slap in the face," said a protester. "We are tired of his successive governments, we need change," he said. "It's the same shit,... it's Macron who's the problem, not the ministers," another protester said.

Protest Blockades set up Protesters in Lyon barricaded a roadway and set fire to dumpsters, while police in Nantes fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators. In Paris, blockades were set up at Henri-IV and Lavoisier in the 5th arrondissement, Lamartine in the 9th, Voltaire in the 11th, Claude-Monet in the 13th, and Hélène-Boucher in the 20th. Around 100 people, some wearing hoods, gathered in front of Lavoisier early morning. "We are blocking because we care about our mental health," one of the placards read.

Twitter Post Visuals from France 🇫🇷 Radical far-left extremists launch major riots across France. pic.twitter.com/7ocG4R2pLB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2025

Infrastructure impact Protests cause major disruptions in transportation Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau stated that 80,000 security troops had been deployed around the country, including 6,000 in Paris. He alleged that protesters were attempting to create "a climate of insurrection." According to French media, 100,000 people were anticipated to take part in the event. "We risk having a mobilization that will lead to actions all over the country," Retailleau said.