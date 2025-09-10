Israel faces growing backlash over airstrikes targeting Hamas in Qatar

Israel has come under fire for its recent attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally and mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. The strike killed five Hamas members but failed to assassinate the intended negotiating delegation. US President Donald Trump criticized the attack, saying he was informed too late to intervene. This is the first publicly acknowledged Israeli strike on a Gulf state, raising concerns about future security commitments from the US and straining diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Diplomatic fallout Israel stands firm on targeting Hamas despite international criticism Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said there would be "no immunity" for Hamas anywhere. The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss the implications of this attack. Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, reiterated that Israel would continue targeting Hamas "wherever they are," despite criticism. "If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them next time," Leiter said.

Mediation efforts Qatar's role as mediator in global US security issues Qatar has emerged as a key back-channel mediator in global US security issues like Iran and Afghanistan. It has hosted numerous rounds of negotiations between Hamas and Israel, solidifying its diplomatic role. It also houses thousands of US troops at Al Udeid, the Middle East's largest American military installation, and allows Hamas' political bureau to function in Doha, which Qatar claims was founded at Washington's request a decade ago to facilitate indirect lines of contact.