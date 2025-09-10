Israel faces growing backlash over airstrikes targeting Hamas in Qatar
What's the story
Israel has come under fire for its recent attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally and mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. The strike killed five Hamas members but failed to assassinate the intended negotiating delegation. US President Donald Trump criticized the attack, saying he was informed too late to intervene. This is the first publicly acknowledged Israeli strike on a Gulf state, raising concerns about future security commitments from the US and straining diplomatic relations with Qatar.
Diplomatic fallout
Israel stands firm on targeting Hamas despite international criticism
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said there would be "no immunity" for Hamas anywhere. The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss the implications of this attack. Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, reiterated that Israel would continue targeting Hamas "wherever they are," despite criticism. "If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them next time," Leiter said.
Mediation efforts
Qatar's role as mediator in global US security issues
Qatar has emerged as a key back-channel mediator in global US security issues like Iran and Afghanistan. It has hosted numerous rounds of negotiations between Hamas and Israel, solidifying its diplomatic role. It also houses thousands of US troops at Al Udeid, the Middle East's largest American military installation, and allows Hamas' political bureau to function in Doha, which Qatar claims was founded at Washington's request a decade ago to facilitate indirect lines of contact.
International response
International condemnation and implications for US security commitments
Countries across Europe, Asia, and beyond have condemned Israel's attack as a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the attacks as a "flagrant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while the EU said the "air strike by Israel...in Doha breaches international law and Qatar's territorial integrity and risks a further escalation of violence in the region." French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attack, calling it "unacceptable, whatever the reason may be."