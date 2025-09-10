Who's Avishkar Raut, teen activist leading anti-corruption protests in Nepal?

Avishkar Raut, a teenager from Nepal , has emerged as a prominent figure in the country's anti-corruption protests. His journey started six months ago when his "Jai Nepal" speech went viral online. The speech was both praised and criticized for its apparent Hitler-style delivery. Now, Raut, reportedly 15 or 16 years old, is one of the thousands of students in Kathmandu who are demanding political change.

Political impact Gen Z protests have shaken Nepal's political landscape The Gen Z protests have shaken Nepal's political landscape. The demonstrations have led to several deaths and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. High-ranking government officials have also stepped down amid the unrest. The protests are fueled by widespread discontent over corruption and lack of opportunities in Nepal.

Speech influence Know more about Raut Raut's viral speech, delivered at his school's annual program, spoke of his dream for a "new Nepal" and lamented over unemployment. The words of the head boy of Holy Bell School in Jhapa, Nepal, resonated with many young people. Now, a clip of Raut leading chants with a microphone on the streets has gone viral again, showing the strength of Nepal's youth-led movement.

