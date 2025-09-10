What are Nepal Gen Z protesters demanding
Nepal's Generation Z protesters have demanded sweeping political and social reforms after their movement forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. The protesters have called for the immediate dissolution of the current House of Representatives, which they say has lost public trust. They also want a constitutional amendment or complete rewriting with active participation from citizens, experts, and youth.
Reform demands
The protesters have also demanded new elections after an interim period, ensuring they are independent and based on direct public participation. They seek the establishment of a directly elected executive leadership and an investigation into assets looted over the past three decades. Illegal properties should be nationalized, they said. The protesters also want structural reform of five key institutions: education, health, justice, security and communications.
Security measures
Army deployed across Kathmandu to restore calm
To restore calm after violent anti-government protests, army troops were deployed across Kathmandu and other cities. The army took control of nationwide security operations and imposed restrictions in several areas, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. Unrest had continued with protesters entering and setting fire to the country's Parliament building even after PM Oli resigned to "take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems." The homes and offices of prominent politicians and parties were also set ablaze.
Martyrdom and accountability
Protesters promise special programs to fight unemployment, migration
The movement has also declared all those who lost their lives during the protests as martyrs. Their families will be given state honors, recognition, and relief. The organizers have also promised special programs to fight unemployment, migration, and social injustice. "This movement is not for any party or individual but for the entire generation and the nation's future," a statement by protesters said.
Protest
2,000 young people leave the country daily
The demonstrations started after the government blocked 26 platforms, including Facebook. But even after the sites were restored, the protests continued, spurred by anger over protester deaths at the hands of police and growing frustration with the country's political establishment. In particular, many were unhappy that political leaders' 'Nepo Kids' live lavishly while ordinary youth struggle to find work. According to government estimates, around 2,000 young people leave the nation daily to work in the Middle East or southeast Asia.