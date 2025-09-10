What are Nepal Gen Z protesters demanding 

Nepal 's Generation Z protesters have demanded sweeping political and social reforms after their movement forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. The protesters have called for the immediate dissolution of the current House of Representatives, which they say has lost public trust. They also want a constitutional amendment or complete rewriting with active participation from citizens, experts, and youth.

Reform demands What are the protesters demanding? The protesters have also demanded new elections after an interim period, ensuring they are independent and based on direct public participation. They seek the establishment of a directly elected executive leadership and an investigation into assets looted over the past three decades. Illegal properties should be nationalized, they said. The protesters also want structural reform of five key institutions: education, health, justice, security and communications.

Security measures Army deployed across Kathmandu to restore calm To restore calm after violent anti-government protests, army troops were deployed across Kathmandu and other cities. The army took control of nationwide security operations and imposed restrictions in several areas, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. Unrest had continued with protesters entering and setting fire to the country's Parliament building even after PM Oli resigned to "take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems." The homes and offices of prominent politicians and parties were also set ablaze.

Martyrdom and accountability Protesters promise special programs to fight unemployment, migration The movement has also declared all those who lost their lives during the protests as martyrs. Their families will be given state honors, recognition, and relief. The organizers have also promised special programs to fight unemployment, migration, and social injustice. "This movement is not for any party or individual but for the entire generation and the nation's future," a statement by protesters said.