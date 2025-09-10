Who's Ashok Sigdel, Nepal Army chief taking charge amid protests 

The Nepal Army has taken charge of security operations in the country after violent protests continued for a second day. The shift came after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid growing demands for his resignation over corruption and a government ban on social media, which was later revoked. The protests resulted in extensive damage to public property, including the Parliament, president's Office, PM's residence, Supreme Court, political party offices, and the homes of senior leaders. Nineteen people also died.

Leadership response Sigdel appeals to protesting group In a televised address, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army, appealed to protesters to halt their actions and engage in dialogue. He said, "We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programs and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation." Sigdel stressed normalizing the situation and protecting national heritage and public property.

Reports Oli planning to go to Dubai: Reports According to reports, it was Sigdel who had requested Oli to step down. Oli had come under pressure after two ministers resigned from his Cabinet, and members of both his coalition administration and the opposition were calling for his resignation. Several channels reported on Tuesday that Oli is preparing to flee Nepal. The reports claim that Oli is planning to go to Dubai under the pretext of medical treatment, with Himalaya Airlines placed on standby for his departure.

Career profile Who is General Ashok Raj Sigdel General Ashok Raj Sigdel was born on February 1, 1967, in Rupandehi. He joined the Nepal Army in 1986 and was commissioned in 1987. He has a master's degree in strategic studies from China's National Defense University and an MA from Tribhuvan University. His training includes stints in Nepal, China, and India. He has served as inspector general, director of military operations, among other positions.