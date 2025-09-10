On camera: Sweden's health minister faints during press conference
Sweden's newly appointed Minister for Health, Elisabet Lann, collapsed on stage during a live press conference on Tuesday, her first day as minister for health. The incident occurred in front of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch. Eyewitnesses said Lann fainted while listening to another official and fell forward, knocking over the podium. Security personnel and other officials quickly rushed to her aid.
After the incident, Lann returned to the stage and explained that she had fainted due to a "blood sugar drop." She said, "This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop." Although it isn't clear if she received full medical treatment, local media reports suggest that Lann did not appear to be seriously hurt.
Lann's appointment comes a day after her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, resigned for undisclosed personal reasons. Johansson had served as the Minister for Health for three years and had been part of the Swedish Christian Democratic Party since 1986. Before her new role, Lann was a municipal councilor in Gothenburg and worked on social welfare and healthcare issues. Lann is a member of the Christian Democrats and has a master's degree in peace and development studies and political science.