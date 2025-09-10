US puts possible Green Card route on hold till October

The US State Department has announced that the EB-3 and EW visa categories have reached their annual limits for fiscal year 2025. This announcement comes after similar news for EB-1 and EB-2 categories. The issuance of these visas will remain suspended until October 1, 2025, when new allocations are made available. With this, the US has put another potential Green Card route on hold.

Visa details EB-3 category explained The EB-3 category is meant for skilled workers and professionals. It is allotted 28.6% of the total annual employment-based immigrant visas, along with any unused numbers from EB-1 and EB-2 categories. The EW subcategory within EB-3 is for jobs requiring less than two years of training or experience, and has a yearly cap of 10,000 visas.

Impact on India Further delays for Indian professionals The halt in EB-3 and EW visa issuance will lead to further delays for Indian professionals. This is due to existing backlogs and limited visa availability. The September 2025 Visa Bulletin shows no movement in priority dates for Indian applicants, indicating years of backlog. For EB-3 applicants from India, the final action date remains at May 22, 2013.