Drunken men go on rampage in Tamil Nadu, attack police
In Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore district, three drunken men went on a rampage, attacking six people—including two police officers.
The violence was so severe that a construction worker was left bleeding and pleading for help, as seen in videos from the scene.
Suspects are loadmen from Chennai's Koyambedu market
The attackers also targeted a bus driver and two shopkeepers before police arrived.
When officers tried to arrest them, the men fought back using liquor bottles.
Police then fired at their legs to stop them and arrested two on the spot; the third was caught the next morning.
All victims are now stable.
The suspects—loadmen from Chennai's Koyambedu market with a record of drunken brawls—are currently in custody as investigations continue.
Police have promised strict action against those responsible.