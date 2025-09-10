Karnataka ex-BJP MLA falls for 'digital arrest' fraud; loses ₹31L

Gundappa Vakil, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka's Aurad, has been duped of nearly ₹30.99 lakh in a digital arrest scam. The fraudsters impersonated officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) , Enforcement Directorate (ED) , and even a judge. They falsely linked Vakil to a money laundering case involving Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and subjected him to a "digital arrest."

Scam tactics Fraudsters staged fake online court hearing The scammers warned Vakil against disconnecting their call and even staged a fake online court hearing to make their claims believable. Believing the fraudsters, Vakil transferred ₹10 lakh initially and later another ₹20 lakh for a property-related investigation. He was promised that the money would be returned after the investigation was complete, but it never was.

Ongoing investigation Case registered, probe underway After Vakil lodged a complaint, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru registered a case and are probing the matter. This incident comes two months after a BESCOM contract employee died by suicide in the Ramanagara district due to extortion by cyber fraudsters. The employee was found hanging from a tree with a detailed suicide note.