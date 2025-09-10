Tirupati scam alert: Fraudsters duping devotees with fake VIP tickets India Sep 10, 2025

TTD has warned devotees about a spike in scams promising VIP darshan tickets, free accommodation, and entry to religious events.

Fraudsters are using fake websites and forged TTD logos to collect payments—one recent case even saw a UK event charging £566 as a "service fee."

Many have lost significant amounts, like a Hyderabad devotee who was cheated out of ₹90,000 for tickets that never arrived.