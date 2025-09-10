Tirupati scam alert: Fraudsters duping devotees with fake VIP tickets
TTD has warned devotees about a spike in scams promising VIP darshan tickets, free accommodation, and entry to religious events.
Fraudsters are using fake websites and forged TTD logos to collect payments—one recent case even saw a UK event charging £566 as a "service fee."
Many have lost significant amounts, like a Hyderabad devotee who was cheated out of ₹90,000 for tickets that never arrived.
TTD taking steps to stop frauds
TTD and local police are investigating multiple cases of cheating and impersonation.
To fight cyber fraud, TTD has approved the establishment of a Cyber Security Lab on Tirumala hills to track and block scams.
They're urging everyone to book only through official sites using Aadhaar verification—and reminding devotees not to trust unofficial agents or offers.
Strict action is promised against offenders.