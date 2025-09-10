Next Article
Nepal earthquake: Telangana government sets up helpline
Telangana has set up a special helpline for its people stranded in Nepal.
Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries or missing persons from the state so far.
The government says they're working closely with India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy in Kathmandu to help everyone get home safely.
Key contacts for assistance
Officials are asking everyone to follow only official updates and not share rumors.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can reach out at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.
Key contacts: Vandhana (+91 9871999044), G Rakshith Naik (+91 9643723157), and CH Chakravarthi (+91 9949351270).