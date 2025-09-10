NVIDIA announces new AI chips for video, software creation

Advanced capabilities

Rubin CPX chip to integrate different stages of processing chain

The Rubin CPX chip will be able to perform complex functions such as video and software generation. NVIDIA said that traditional GPUs struggle with these data-heavy tasks, which can take up to 1 million tokens (units of data processed by an AI model) to process an hour of video content. To overcome this challenge, the company plans to integrate different stages of the long processing chain into its new chip.