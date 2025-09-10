NVIDIA announces new AI chips for video, software creation
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced plans to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip, dubbed the "Rubin CPX," by the end of next year. The cutting-edge technology will be built on NVIDIA's next-generation Rubin architecture, which follows its current "Blackwell" tech. The move comes as AI systems become more complex and require more processing power to handle data-heavy tasks like code and video generation.
Advanced capabilities
Rubin CPX chip to integrate different stages of processing chain
The Rubin CPX chip will be able to perform complex functions such as video and software generation. NVIDIA said that traditional GPUs struggle with these data-heavy tasks, which can take up to 1 million tokens (units of data processed by an AI model) to process an hour of video content. To overcome this challenge, the company plans to integrate different stages of the long processing chain into its new chip.
Financial prospects
NVIDIA's investment could yield significant returns
NVIDIA believes that investing $100 million in these new systems could generate a whopping $5 billion in token revenue. This comes as Wall Street becomes more interested in the returns from investing in AI hardware. The company's innovative approach and advanced technology have made it a leader in the AI chip market, contributing to its status as one of the world's most valuable companies.