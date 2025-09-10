Next Article
New deep-sea snailfish discovered in Pacific Ocean
Scientists just found a brand-new species of deep-sea snailfish—nicknamed the bumpy snailfish—hanging out over 3,200 meters down in Monterey Canyon, Pacific Ocean.
This little bright pink fish isn't just cute; its discovery reminds us how much ocean life is still a mystery, especially as climate change and human activity keep shaking things up underwater.
Discovered using remote-operated robot
Researchers first spotted the bumpy snailfish back in 2019 using a remote-operated robot (ROV Doc Ricketts).
After some high-tech scans and DNA tests, they confirmed it's a whole new species—plus they found two other new snailfish cousins along the way.
Cool tech like this is helping scientists learn more about these extreme survivors and why protecting their world matters.