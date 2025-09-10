Next Article
Google Play Store gets a fresh look for voice search
Google is rolling out a redesigned voice search for the Play Store, aiming to enhance accessibility and boost visibility of the voice search feature.
Just tap the mic icon in the Search tab (with version 44.7.24-31) to try it out.
The update started testing earlier this year and is now gradually reaching more users.
What's new in the voice search
The new interface sits at the bottom half of your screen, showing a modern pulsating circle with the Google logo and mic. It encourages you to "Try saying something" and lets you pick your language.
Plus, there's now a handy search history feature so you can quickly revisit past searches—no more retyping what you've already looked up!