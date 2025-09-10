IIMK student wins India's James Dyson Award 2025 Technology Sep 10, 2025

Tunir Sahoo from IIM Kashipur just won India's 2025 James Dyson Award for inventing JivaScope—a pocket-sized AI gadget that lets you screen yourself for heart and lung diseases, no internet or electricity needed. It's designed with rural and low-resource areas in mind.

Two other cool ideas made the finals: OncoALERT by Jayanti Kumari, a paper-based tool for easy at-home oral cancer checks, and Thirdeye by Rishi Sawant's team, which uses AI to help visually impaired people navigate safely.