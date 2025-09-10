IIMK student wins India's James Dyson Award 2025
Tunir Sahoo from IIM Kashipur just won India's 2025 James Dyson Award for inventing JivaScope—a pocket-sized AI gadget that lets you screen yourself for heart and lung diseases, no internet or electricity needed. It's designed with rural and low-resource areas in mind.
Two other cool ideas made the finals: OncoALERT by Jayanti Kumari, a paper-based tool for easy at-home oral cancer checks, and Thirdeye by Rishi Sawant's team, which uses AI to help visually impaired people navigate safely.
OncoALERT, Thirdeye also make it to finals
All three inventions are now set to represent India on the global stage against entries from 30 countries.
Winners at this level get about ₹6 lakh (roughly £5,000), while global champs score £30,000.
The final results—judged by a panel including Sir James Dyson—will drop later this year.
It's inspiring to see young innovators from India making tech that could genuinely change lives.