How oral bacteria can trigger heart attacks Technology Sep 10, 2025

A 2025 study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that common mouth bacteria called viridans streptococci can end up inside artery plaques and may play a role in heart attacks.

Scientists from Finland and the UK analyzed 121 coronary plaques from individuals who died suddenly outside of hospitals and 96 artery samples from vascular surgery patients and spotted bacterial DNA in nearly half of coronary plaques.