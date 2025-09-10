How oral bacteria can trigger heart attacks
A 2025 study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that common mouth bacteria called viridans streptococci can end up inside artery plaques and may play a role in heart attacks.
Scientists from Finland and the UK analyzed 121 coronary plaques from individuals who died suddenly outside of hospitals and 96 artery samples from vascular surgery patients and spotted bacterial DNA in nearly half of coronary plaques.
Bacteria form protective biofilms within artery plaques
These bacteria form protective biofilms within artery plaques, hiding from your immune system but causing inflammation.
This weakens the plaques, making them more likely to rupture—sending even more bacteria into your bloodstream and raising your risk for a heart attack.
Research highlights importance of dental hygiene
The research highlights how keeping up with brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits isn't just about fresh breath—it could help lower your chances of serious heart problems down the line.