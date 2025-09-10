Next Article
Last solar eclipse of 2025 on September 21: Know more
Heads up, sky-watchers: the final solar eclipse of 2025 happens on September 21.
It's a partial eclipse, so expect the moon to cover part of the sun and create a cool crescent effect.
In India, it peaks at 1:13am IST and holds extra meaning as it marks the end of Pitra Paksha—a time for remembering ancestors.
Eclipse will be visible in eastern Australia, New Zealand
This eclipse is part of the semi-annual equinox eclipses that show up in March and September.
While folks in India won't get a dramatic view, people in eastern Australia, New Zealand, parts of the South Pacific, and Antarctica will see it best.
It is the last solar eclipse of the year!