UAE's K2 Think AI model takes on OpenAI's ChatGPT Technology Sep 10, 2025

The UAE just dropped K2 Think, an ambitious new AI model from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Built in partnership with local tech giant G42, which is backed by Microsoft, K2 Think is designed to compete with big names like OpenAI and China's DeepSeek—even though it has way fewer parameters (32 billion vs. DeepSeek's 671 billion).

Still, researchers say it scores competitively across key benchmarks.