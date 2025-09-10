Apple iOS 26 arrives September 15: Top features

Compatible devices and new iPhone models

iOS 26 will be free for iPhones from SE (2nd gen) and later, including the iPhone 16e and newer models.

If you're eyeing the new iPhone 17 series—including the iPhone Air—they'll come with iOS 26 right out of the box (preorders start September 12; sales open September 19).

Good news for tablet fans too: iPadOS 26 drops at the same time for most recent iPads.