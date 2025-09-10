Next Article
Apple iOS 26 arrives September 15: Top features
Apple just revealed iOS 26, rolling out September 15.
The big highlight? A new "liquid glass" design that gives your phone a sleek, reflective vibe.
Plus, there are upgrades to Apple Intelligence, CarPlay, Music, and Games—so things should feel smoother and smarter all around.
Compatible devices and new iPhone models
iOS 26 will be free for iPhones from SE (2nd gen) and later, including the iPhone 16e and newer models.
If you're eyeing the new iPhone 17 series—including the iPhone Air—they'll come with iOS 26 right out of the box (preorders start September 12; sales open September 19).
Good news for tablet fans too: iPadOS 26 drops at the same time for most recent iPads.