iPadOS 26, with Liquid Glass design, releases on September 15

By Mudit Dube 01:07 pm Sep 10, 202501:07 pm

What's the story

Apple has announced the release date of iPadOS 26, the next major update for the company's tablets. The new operating system will be available on September 15, following a beta testing phase. The announcement was made during the recent iPhone 17 launch event. The upcoming update promises a host of new features and improvements, including a revamped windowing system that would change how users interact with their tablets.