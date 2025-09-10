iPadOS 26, with Liquid Glass design, releases on September 15
What's the story
Apple has announced the release date of iPadOS 26, the next major update for the company's tablets. The new operating system will be available on September 15, following a beta testing phase. The announcement was made during the recent iPhone 17 launch event. The upcoming update promises a host of new features and improvements, including a revamped windowing system that would change how users interact with their tablets.
Design overhaul
New windowing system and design language
The iPadOS 26 update will introduce Apple's new Liquid Glass design language, which brings transparent elements to different apps and interfaces. Another highlight of this update is the new windowing feature, which let users resize, move around, close, expand or minimize apps on their screen - much like what you can do on a Mac.
App enhancements
Other major additions
Along with the windowing system, iPadOS 26 will also bring a new Files app. This app will let users find and manage their files stored on their device or iCloud. The update also includes a tablet-friendly version of the Preview app for viewing and annotating PDFs. Another major addition is an AI-powered Live Translation feature in the Phone app, further enhancing user experience on iPads.