Sunjay was helping Karisma, their kids acquire Portuguese citizenship: Documents
What's the story
Recent developments in the inheritance case of businessman Sunjay Kapur have revealed surprising details about his relationship with ex-wife, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor. WhatsApp chats and other documents submitted to the Delhi High Court by their children suggest that the former couple may have been closer than previously thought. The evidence indicates that Kapur was actively working on securing Portuguese citizenship for Kapoor and their two children.
Citizenship details
Evidence suggests Kapur was securing overseas nationality for family
The documents submitted to the court, as accessed by News18, reveal that Kapur was taking steps to procure overseas nationality for his family. One of the WhatsApp chats mentioned in the suit shows Kapur informing Kapoor that she would have to renounce her Indian citizenship to get a Portuguese passport, as India does not allow dual citizenship. This revelation raises questions about the nature of their relationship post-separation.
Legal proceedings
Documents annexed to the suit filed against Kapur's third wife
The Delhi High Court will now examine these documents as the case progresses. The documents were annexed to the suit filed by Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, against their stepmother, Kapur's third wife, Priya Kapur. Priya is accused of hiding information and forging a will to acquire ownership of Kapur's assets. The WhatsApp chats and other documents could potentially play a crucial role in the ongoing legal proceedings. Kapur died at 53 in June this year.