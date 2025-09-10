Bengaluru police to move HC in Sonu Nigam case

What did Nigam say that upset people?

At a concert, someone asked Nigam for a Kannada song. His reply—linking the request to the Pahalgam terror attack—upset local cultural groups and led to an FIR against him in May for criminal intimidation and other charges.

Although he got temporary relief from the court, police say he hasn't cooperated with their investigation so far, which is why they're pushing for stricter action now.