Bengaluru police to move HC in Sonu Nigam case
Bengaluru police are taking things up a notch with singer Sonu Nigam after he allegedly ignored three notices about his controversial concert comments earlier this year, according to police sources.
Now, they're heading to the Karnataka High Court, hoping to cancel the interim protection order that's been preventing coercive action against him.
What did Nigam say that upset people?
At a concert, someone asked Nigam for a Kannada song. His reply—linking the request to the Pahalgam terror attack—upset local cultural groups and led to an FIR against him in May for criminal intimidation and other charges.
Although he got temporary relief from the court, police say he hasn't cooperated with their investigation so far, which is why they're pushing for stricter action now.