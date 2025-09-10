'Thought it would stop...,' says Tyler Perry's sexual assault 'victim'

Derek Dixon, an actor who is suing Tyler Perry for sexual assault and harassment, recently detailed his allegations against the entertainment mogul in an interview with ABC News. Dixon claims he was exploited by Perry while working on the producer's BET series The Oval. Perry's lawyers have denied these claims.

Allegations 'He pulled my underwear down and grabbed my...' In the interview, Dixon recounted an alleged incident where Perry "pulled my underwear down and grabbed my a**" after a night of drinking at his Atlanta home. "I tried to stop him and pull back my underwear up...He kind of grabbed my arms and said, 'No no no, it's okay. Just go with it.' And I said, 'Stop, I don't want to be naked. I don't want this.'"

Emotional turmoil 'I didn't know what to do' Dixon described the emotional turmoil he experienced during the alleged assault, saying, "Unless someone's been through something where they have their control over their body taken away...you don't really understand the kind of feelings that you get in that moment." "Every thought came into my head: to run, to fight, to freeze. I didn't know what to do."

Repeated advances Perry allegedly 'climbed into bed' with Dixon Dixon also recounted another incident where Perry allegedly "climbed into bed" with him and "started rubbing my leg." Despite his clear disinterest, Dixon claims Perry's advances continued. He said, "I thought after that instance, it was pretty clear that I was not interested in that type of a relationship... I thought it would stop after that and it didn't."

Professional consequences Perry sent sexually suggestive texts, claims Dixon Dixon also claimed that Perry sent him several sexually suggestive texts. He feared professional retaliation if he ignored Perry's messages. "If I don't answer, I will lose my job. I will be fired or killed off the show." "It took a huge toll on my anxiety and depression." Dixon left the show in September 2023 and filed a lawsuit against Perry in June, seeking $260 million in punitive damages.