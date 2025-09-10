Explainer: Why rabies is a bigger threat to children

Rabies is almost always fatal

Rabies attacks the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms like fever, confusion, or fear of water show up.

The good news? It's preventable. Vaccinating pets, being responsible owners, and spreading awareness are key steps.

The government's National Rabies Control Programme focuses on mass dog vaccination and education—but challenges remain with so many strays and not enough access to quick access to the anti-rabies vaccine, especially in rural areas.