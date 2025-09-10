Next Article
Explainer: Why rabies is a bigger threat to children
Rabies is still a huge problem in India, taking over 30,000 lives every year—mostly due to bites from stray dogs (they cause 97% of cases).
With about 60 million stray dogs and 17 million dog bites reported annually, children under 15 are especially at risk.
Rabies is almost always fatal
Rabies attacks the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms like fever, confusion, or fear of water show up.
The good news? It's preventable. Vaccinating pets, being responsible owners, and spreading awareness are key steps.
The government's National Rabies Control Programme focuses on mass dog vaccination and education—but challenges remain with so many strays and not enough access to quick access to the anti-rabies vaccine, especially in rural areas.