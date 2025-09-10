'Bigg Boss 19': Promo reveals Shehbaz-Mridul's fight turns ugly
What's the story
The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness a shocking turn of events as contestants Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha get into a heated argument. The incident will reportedly take place during a school task where some housemates were teachers and others were students. Despite the initial light-hearted atmosphere, tension between Tiwari and Badesha has seemingly boiled over, leaving everyone stunned.
Intervention
Tiwari-Badesha's physical fight leaves everyone shocked
In the promo, both Tiwari and Badesha are seen losing their temper and getting into a physical fight. Other housemates rush in to separate them, but the argument continues to escalate. The sudden twist has created a huge buzz across the internet with fans discussing what led to the fight and whether host Salman Khan will take any action against the contestants.
Twitter Post
See the glimpse of the upcoming feud here
Bigg Boss 19 PROMO— BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) September 9, 2025
BB
Coaching Center &pic.twitter.com/kLF7fuXalV
Mridul vs Shehbaz 🔥
Ongoing drama
Highlights from the latest episode
The nomination process has added more fuel to the fire with Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Natalia Janoszek, and Tiwari being nominated for elimination this week. The voting lines are already open and fans are fighting to save their favorites. Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand's comments on Tanya Mittal's upbringing have drawn criticism from co-housemates who defended Mittal. However, Sadanand has remained firm on her stand despite facing backlash.