Lalbaugcha Raja to sue fisherman over 'immersion delay' allegations
The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal is taking legal action against fisherman Hiralal Wadkar, who accused them of causing a delay during this year's Ganpati idol immersion on September 6 and 7, 2024.
The process stretched to about 33 hours—due to high tide at Girgaon Chowpatty and issues with a motorized raft.
Wadkar's family has always managed the immersions
Wadkar said his family had always managed the immersions, but the Mandal gave the job to an outside company unfamiliar with local tides.
The Mandal pushed back, saying Wadkar was never actually involved and that his claims were just meant to harm their reputation.
For now, they're filing a defamation case—no mention of criminal charges has been made.
Wadkar simply said he'll respond "at the right time."