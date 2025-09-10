Lalbaugcha Raja to sue fisherman over 'immersion delay' allegations

Wadkar's family has always managed the immersions

Wadkar said his family had always managed the immersions, but the Mandal gave the job to an outside company unfamiliar with local tides.

The Mandal pushed back, saying Wadkar was never actually involved and that his claims were just meant to harm their reputation.

For now, they're filing a defamation case—no mention of criminal charges has been made.

Wadkar simply said he'll respond "at the right time."