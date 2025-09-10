Parliament panel recommends stricter laws to tackle fake news

Suggests mandatory fact-checking, internal ombudsmen for all media

The panel suggests mandatory fact-checking and internal ombudsmen for all media—print, digital, and electronic—to help stop misinformation at the source.

They also recommend exploring the feasibility of licensing requirements for AI content creators and require clear labels on AI-generated material so people know what's real.

By closing legal loopholes and pushing for more media literacy programs, these changes aim to make it easier for everyone—especially young people—to spot fake news and think critically online.