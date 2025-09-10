Parliament panel recommends stricter laws to tackle fake news
A Parliament panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, just recommended stricter laws to crack down on fake news in India.
Their draft report, adopted unanimously on September 10, 2025, calls for bigger fines and makes editors, publishers, and digital platforms directly responsible if they spread false info.
The report is likely to be adopted in the next Parliament session.
Suggests mandatory fact-checking, internal ombudsmen for all media
The panel suggests mandatory fact-checking and internal ombudsmen for all media—print, digital, and electronic—to help stop misinformation at the source.
They also recommend exploring the feasibility of licensing requirements for AI content creators and require clear labels on AI-generated material so people know what's real.
By closing legal loopholes and pushing for more media literacy programs, these changes aim to make it easier for everyone—especially young people—to spot fake news and think critically online.