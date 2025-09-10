Bengal: Arrested TMCP leader burnt Tagore, Modi, Shah's photos
Nasimul Haque, a suspended leader of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), was arrested on September 9, 2025, after allegedly burning photos of Rabindranath Tagore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest at Chanchal College in Malda.
The incident happened on September 2, leading to a police case for disrespecting images of national icons.
BJP leaders call arrest too little
TMCP immediately expelled Haque and dissolved his college unit.
The move didn't stop criticism—BJP leaders called the arrest too little and suggested politics was at play.
The whole episode comes as debates over Bengali culture and Tagore's legacy heat up in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently highlighting how important Tagore remains to the state's identity.