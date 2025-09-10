Ex-MLA loses ₹30 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam

Fake judge, bank details of family shared

Vakil was pressured into joining video calls with a fake judge and told to write out his innocence. He ended up transferring ₹10.99 lakh via RTGS as instructed by the scammers.

Things escalated with daily calls—he even shared his family's bank details and sent another ₹20 lakh before realizing it was all fake when no promised refunds came through.

Vakil reported the fraud on September 6, 2024, and Bengaluru CCB Cyber Crime Police Station are now investigating.