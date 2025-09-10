Ex-MLA loses ₹30 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam
Former Aurad MLA Gundappa Vakil lost nearly ₹31 lakh after scammers pretended to be CBI and judiciary officials.
It all began on August 12 when Vakil got a call from someone claiming he was involved in a money laundering case.
The caller, posing as a CBI officer, then handed him over to another impersonator acting as a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who put him under "digital arrest."
Fake judge, bank details of family shared
Vakil was pressured into joining video calls with a fake judge and told to write out his innocence. He ended up transferring ₹10.99 lakh via RTGS as instructed by the scammers.
Things escalated with daily calls—he even shared his family's bank details and sent another ₹20 lakh before realizing it was all fake when no promised refunds came through.
Vakil reported the fraud on September 6, 2024, and Bengaluru CCB Cyber Crime Police Station are now investigating.