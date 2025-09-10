Next Article
Delhi cop arrested for taking ₹15,000 bribe
A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Rakesh Kumar, was caught on Tuesday for allegedly taking a ₹15,000 bribe from a local resident near Hauz Qazi police station.
The complainant said Kumar demanded the money to keep him out of a false case.
The Vigilance Branch set up a sting with marked notes. As soon as officers moved in, Kumar tossed the cash—30 notes of ₹500—into the air hoping to escape trouble.
Bystanders grabbed about ₹5,000 before police recovered the rest.
Kumar has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will soon appear in court.
Authorities are encouraging people to report police corruption using their helpline 1064.