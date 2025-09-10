Delhi cop arrested for taking ₹15,000 bribe

Kumar has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act

The Vigilance Branch set up a sting with marked notes. As soon as officers moved in, Kumar tossed the cash—30 notes of ₹500—into the air hoping to escape trouble.

Bystanders grabbed about ₹5,000 before police recovered the rest.

Kumar has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will soon appear in court.

Authorities are encouraging people to report police corruption using their helpline 1064.