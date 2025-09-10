Karnataka Congress MLA arrested in illegal iron ore export case
Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in a money laundering case tied to illegal iron ore exports worth nearly ₹87 crore.
This investigation stretches back to 2010, when authorities first looked into the smuggling of about eight lakh tons of iron ore.
During a raid, ED officials found ₹1.41 crore in cash at Sail's home and 6.75kg of gold in his family's bank locker.
Sail previously convicted in the case
The illegal exports reportedly happened through Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt. Ltd.
The ED later widened its probe to other companies across several cities, freezing bank accounts with ₹14.13 crore and seizing more cash during searches.
Earlier, a special court had already convicted Sail and others for their involvement in these exports.
Now, after his arrest, he's set to appear before court today.