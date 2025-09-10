Nationwide electoral rolls revision likely to begin in October

A nationwide revision of electoral rolls, called Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is likely to start by October, sources in the Election Commission told India Today. The proposal was approved during a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states and Union Territories on Wednesday. The poll panel had recently conducted a similar exercise in Bihar ahead of its state assembly elections.

Announcement timeline Announcement may come before Bihar elections conclude The announcement for the SIR may come before the Bihar elections end, the sources told the channel. During a conference-cum-workshop, CEOs were asked about their readiness for the revision. Most officials assured that basic groundwork would be completed by September, paving the way for an October launch. The day-long meeting also focused on logistics and preparations for SIR, with presentations lasting over three and a half hours.

Verification process EC directs state CEOs to prepare list of documents The Election Commission has directed state CEOs to prepare a list of documents for verifying voters during the revision. These documents will be based on locally accepted and easily available certificates, which differ across regions. For instance, states with tribal populations or in the northeast and coastal areas often have unique identity and residence proof documents.