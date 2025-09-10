The service is expected to go live next year

You can soon book air taxis directly through Uber app

By Mudit Dube 06:17 pm Sep 10, 2025

Joby Aviation, a prominent player in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space, has announced its partnership with Uber. The collaboration will allow Uber users to book helicopter rides through the ride-hailing platform's app. The integration is expected to go live as early as next year, giving passengers access to Blade Air Mobility's helicopter fleet in parts of the US as well as Southern Europe.