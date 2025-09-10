You can soon book air taxis directly through Uber app
What's the story
Joby Aviation, a prominent player in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space, has announced its partnership with Uber. The collaboration will allow Uber users to book helicopter rides through the ride-hailing platform's app. The integration is expected to go live as early as next year, giving passengers access to Blade Air Mobility's helicopter fleet in parts of the US as well as Southern Europe.
Strategic move
Joby's acquisition of Blade Air Mobility
Joby recently acquired Blade Air Mobility's helicopter taxi business for $125 million. The move is part of Joby's long-term strategy to replace traditional helicopters with its quieter, battery-powered air taxis. The company is currently working on getting FAA certification for its eVTOL aircraft, which can carry up to four passengers and has a top speed of 322km/h. It's range is estimated around 160km per charge.
Expansion strategy
Joby's partnership with Uber and future plans
Joby has been working with Uber since 2019. It acquired the ride-hailing company's Elevate air taxi division in 2020. The company also plans to launch its first commercial service in Dubai in 2026. It even has plans to expand operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Florida, the UK, and Japan. This partnership with Uber marks a major step toward making urban air travel accessible to a wider audience.