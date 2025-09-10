These iPhone users receive additional year of free satellite messaging

Feature evolution

Emergency SOS via satellite was introduced in November 2022

Apple first introduced its Emergency SOS via satellite service with the iPhone 14 series in November 2022. The company had promised that the feature would be free for two years after activation on iPhone 14 models and newer. In 2023, Apple extended an additional year of free access for existing iPhone 14 users, pushing the potential payment deadline to November 2025. Now, with the latest service extension, that deadline has been moved to November 2026.