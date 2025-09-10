These iPhone users receive additional year of free satellite messaging
What's the story
Apple is giving another year of free access to its satellite connectivity features for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users. The company confirmed the extension in a footnote on its newsroom posts for the new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models. However, this offer is only valid for those who activated their devices in countries supporting Apple's satellite features before September 9.
Feature evolution
Apple first introduced its Emergency SOS via satellite service with the iPhone 14 series in November 2022. The company had promised that the feature would be free for two years after activation on iPhone 14 models and newer. In 2023, Apple extended an additional year of free access for existing iPhone 14 users, pushing the potential payment deadline to November 2025. Now, with the latest service extension, that deadline has been moved to November 2026.
Feature enhancement
With the launch of iOS 18 last year, Apple expanded its satellite messaging capabilities. The update allows users to text friends or family even when they're off the grid. This was a major improvement in Apple's satellite connectivity features, making them more user-friendly and accessible for iPhone users around the world.