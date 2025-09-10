A new propulsion system could revolutionize interstellar travel

TARS works by spinning its shiny panels in space

Once it's fast enough (up to 12km per second!) , it can fling a probe out of the Sun's grip toward another star.

The system is simple enough that there is interest in building a small prototype, with one team offering a free launch if someone builds a cubesat-scale version, putting TARS alongside other bold ideas for exploring interstellar space.