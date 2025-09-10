TwinMind's AI listens to your conversations, takes notes for you

How it works

Think of it as a smart notetaker: TwinMind's app transcribes conversations, meetings, or lectures in real time—on your device and even offline.

It turns what it hears into organized notes, reminders, or answers for you.

It supports over 100 languages (with instant translation), can record up to 17 hours straight without killing your battery, and has a Chrome extension to pull in info from the web as you browse.