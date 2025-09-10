TwinMind's AI listens to your conversations, takes notes for you
TwinMind, started by three ex-Google X scientists in March 2024, just raised $5.7 million in seed funding led by Streamlined Ventures, with Sequoia Capital and Stephen Wolfram also backing the round.
The company is now valued at $60 million and is building an AI app that listens to your surroundings (with permission) to help you remember and organize everything important.
How it works
Think of it as a smart notetaker: TwinMind's app transcribes conversations, meetings, or lectures in real time—on your device and even offline.
It turns what it hears into organized notes, reminders, or answers for you.
It supports over 100 languages (with instant translation), can record up to 17 hours straight without killing your battery, and has a Chrome extension to pull in info from the web as you browse.
The numbers behind the startup
TwinMind already has more than 30,000 users worldwide—about half are active each month—and around a quarter use the Chrome extension too.
There's a free tier with unlimited on-device transcription and a $15/month Pro plan for extra features.
Their latest AI speech model understands over 140 languages with impressive accuracy (just 5.26% word error rate).