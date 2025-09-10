Next Article
Lyft's 1st self-driving taxi service is live in Atlanta
Lyft just kicked off its first autonomous taxi service in Atlanta, teaming up with May Mobility.
The rides use Toyota Sienna minivans packed with cameras, radar, and lidar tech, and cover a 7-square-mile area around Midtown.
You can now request a ride with a safety driver present right from your phone—pretty futuristic!
Lyft has big plans for its self-driving fleet
For now, there'll still be safety drivers in the cars to step in if needed. This launch is part of Lyft's bigger plan to grow its self-driving fleet.
Looking ahead, they're planning a shuttle service with Benteler Mobility by late 2026 and robotaxis powered by Mobileye tech in Dallas that same year.