Bihar voter ID update: Now, Aadhaar is acceptable
Good news if you're updating your voter ID in Bihar—Aadhaar cards are now officially accepted as an extra document during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
This move comes after a recent Supreme Court decision allowing Aadhaar as proof of identity (but not citizenship).
Just a heads-up: you'll still need to show one of the 11 other documents to prove citizenship.
New rules for SIR form
To use your Aadhaar, you'll have to sign a declaration on the SIR form.
Election officials have been told to follow these new rules strictly.
The SIR form will now include a spot for your Aadhaar number, which you can fill in if you want.
The Supreme Court made it clear: Aadhaar is fine for ID checks, but doesn't prove citizenship.