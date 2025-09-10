Nepal protests: Indian tourists begin returning home

Crisis highlights youth voices, digital rights

The protests quickly grew beyond the social media ban, with young people venting frustration over political corruption and nepotism.

Parliament buildings were set on fire, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, and at least 19 people died and over 500 were injured.

Flights to Kathmandu were canceled, so Indian authorities helped tourists cross land borders home.

As leaders urge calm, this crisis highlights how digital rights—and youth voices—are shaping politics in Nepal right now.