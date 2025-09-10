PM Modi's Assam visit: ₹18,000cr projects kickstart

Projects to boost healthcare, education and travel in Assam

These projects are set to give Assam a major boost—think new medical college for better healthcare and education, smoother travel with the Guwahati Ring Road and a new Brahmaputra bridge, plus big investments in green industry like a bamboo-based bio-refinery.

There's also a special touch: Dr. Hazarika's biography (now in all Indian languages) will reach 20 lakh families.

It's all about mixing progress with culture and making life better for people across the state.