PM Modi's Assam visit: ₹18,000cr projects kickstart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Assam on September 13 and 14 to kick off and lay foundations for development projects worth about ₹18,000 crore.
His visit starts with a big celebration for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary in Guwahati, where over 1,200 performers will perform his songs.
Projects to boost healthcare, education and travel in Assam
These projects are set to give Assam a major boost—think new medical college for better healthcare and education, smoother travel with the Guwahati Ring Road and a new Brahmaputra bridge, plus big investments in green industry like a bamboo-based bio-refinery.
There's also a special touch: Dr. Hazarika's biography (now in all Indian languages) will reach 20 lakh families.
It's all about mixing progress with culture and making life better for people across the state.