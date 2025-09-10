Microsoft employees have to work from office 3 days/week

Microsoft has announced a major shift in its work-from-home policy, requiring employees to work from the office at least three days a week. The new rule will be enforced by the end of February 2026, starting with Puget Sound in the US, and later expanding to other locations. The tech giant's decision marks a departure from the flexible working approach it had adopted since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rationale Microsoft cites data on employee productivity In a blog post, Microsoft justified its decision by citing data that shows employees work best when they collaborate in person. The company said, "When people work together in person more often, they thrive - they are more energized, empowered, and they deliver stronger results." It added that as it develops AI products for this era, it needs the energy and momentum of smart people working side by side.

Implementation New policy to be implemented in 3 phases The new work-from-office policy will be implemented in three phases. First, it will be rolled out in Puget Sound by the end of February 2026. Then, it will expand to other US locations and finally be launched outside the US. Employees living within 80km of a Microsoft office in the Puget Sound area are expected to work onsite three days a week.

Exemptions Some roles exempt from new policy Not all roles will be affected by the new policy. Teams in account management, consulting, and field marketing where flexibility is key for client meetings will be exempt. Employees can also apply for exceptions if they have no teammates at their assigned office, or face unusually complex commutes. Some groups might even exceed the baseline requirement with certain teams expected to return four or five days a week depending on business needs.