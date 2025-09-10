GST 2.0: SKODA cars get cheaper by up to ₹3.3L

SKODA Auto India has announced a major price cut across its entire car lineup. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to pass on the full benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut to customers. The new prices will come into effect from September 22. The biggest price drop is for the Kodiaq SUV, which will be cheaper by up to ₹3.3 lakh.

Price adjustments Price cuts for Kushaq, Slavia Along with the Kodiaq, SKODA's compact SUV, the Kushaq, will be cheaper by up to ₹65,828. The Slavia sedan will also get a price cut of up to ₹63,207. These changes are part of SKODA's efforts to boost sales during the festive season and strengthen its market presence in India's fast-growing passenger vehicle sector.

Pre-launch discounts Limited-period deal ahead of new prices Ahead of the new prices coming into effect, SKODA is offering a limited-period deal. Customers purchasing the Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq can avail discounts equivalent to the revised GST benefit until September 21.