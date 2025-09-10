NHEV, Transvolt Mobility to deploy 1,000 electric trucks across India
Big move for clean transport: NHEV and Transvolt Mobility are rolling out 1,000 electric trucks across major freight routes in India.
This follows a year-long pilot that kicked off on World EV Day 2024, all about making freight greener and cheaper.
₹500 crore backing for the project
The project is getting a ₹500 crore boost through a blended climate finance instrument introduced by NHEV, which is grounded under the Ease of Doing Business scheme.
This includes $57 million in viability gap funding under the National Electric Vehicle Program and a $20 million equity investment from the International Finance Corporation into Transvolt Mobility.
That's serious backing to help get these trucks on the road.
Targeting industries like mining and construction
Transvolt will run these e-trucks for industries like mining, construction, and ports—moving stuff like cement, coal, steel, and fertilizers.
The goal? Lowering carbon emissions in India's busy logistics sector.
NHEV's previous EV pilot projects
This isn't their first rodeo—NHEV already tested electric busses and cars on Delhi-Agra (2020) and Delhi-Jaipur (2022) routes.
Now they're scaling up with heavy-duty trucks by bringing together government support, climate finance, and industry partners to push sustainable freight even further.