NHEV, Transvolt Mobility to deploy 1,000 electric trucks across India

₹500 crore backing for the project

The project is getting a ₹500 crore boost through a blended climate finance instrument introduced by NHEV, which is grounded under the Ease of Doing Business scheme.

This includes $57 million in viability gap funding under the National Electric Vehicle Program and a $20 million equity investment from the International Finance Corporation into Transvolt Mobility.

That's serious backing to help get these trucks on the road.