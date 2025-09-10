Volvo's ES90 EV can add 299km of range

The ES90 starts at €71,990 (around $77,500)

The ES90 isn't just about range—it's quick too, hitting 0-97km/h in four seconds thanks to its 680hp motor (though top speed is capped at 180km/h).

Safety gets an upgrade with LiDAR and smart sensors.

Inside, there's a big touchscreen and premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system for that immersive vibe.

Built using climate-neutral energy, it keeps its carbon footprint low at just 31 metric tons.

Starting at €71,990 in Europe, it's set to take on rivals like BMW's i5 as Volvo pushes further into the luxury EV scene.