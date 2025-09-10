Volvo's ES90 EV can add 299km of range
Volvo first revealed its latest EV, the ES90, in March 2025.
This sleek sedan blends practicality with SUV traits, running on the advanced 800V SPA2 platform.
The real headline: you can add up to 299km of range in just 10 minutes using a 350-kW charger.
With a full charge, the ES90 goes up to 700km—perfect for road trips or daily commutes.
The ES90 starts at €71,990 (around $77,500)
The ES90 isn't just about range—it's quick too, hitting 0-97km/h in four seconds thanks to its 680hp motor (though top speed is capped at 180km/h).
Safety gets an upgrade with LiDAR and smart sensors.
Inside, there's a big touchscreen and premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system for that immersive vibe.
Built using climate-neutral energy, it keeps its carbon footprint low at just 31 metric tons.
Starting at €71,990 in Europe, it's set to take on rivals like BMW's i5 as Volvo pushes further into the luxury EV scene.