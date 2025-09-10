Next Article
Togg's T10F fastback breaks cover: Range, features, design explained
Togg, Turkey's electric vehicle carmaker, just pulled the covers off its new T10F fastback at the Munich Motor Show.
This is a big move as Togg gears up to enter Europe, with the T10F set to launch in Germany starting September 2025.
You'll get two battery choices—one offering up to 623km on a single charge.
The car can be charged from 20% to 80% in 28 minutes
The top-spec model delivers 429hp and all-wheel drive, sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds.
Inside, there's a huge panoramic display and options like vegan leather seats and a premium Meridian sound system—making it feel modern and comfy for everyday drives or road trips.