Togg's T10F fastback breaks cover: Range, features, design explained Sep 10, 2025

Togg, Turkey's electric vehicle carmaker, just pulled the covers off its new T10F fastback at the Munich Motor Show.

This is a big move as Togg gears up to enter Europe, with the T10F set to launch in Germany starting September 2025.

You'll get two battery choices—one offering up to 623km on a single charge.