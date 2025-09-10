Hyundai's Concept THREE EV looks like a Star Wars ride

Concept THREE hints at next-gen Hyundai hatchback

The interior feels straight out of a speeder bike cockpit, with modular tech widgets you can customize and an interactive digital buddy called Mr. Pix.

Concept THREE gives us a peek at Hyundai's next-gen hatchback plans for Europe, joining their current crossover, SUV, and sedan lineup.

Even as Hyundai faces some bumps in the US (like pausing an EV battery plant), they're doubling down on electrification worldwide with $26 billion in new investments.