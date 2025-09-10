Hyundai's Concept THREE EV looks like a Star Wars ride
Hyundai just dropped its new Concept THREE EV at Munich's IAA Mobility show, and it's seriously channeling Star Wars.
This compact ride stands out with a graphite-silver finish, yellow-tinted windows, and sideview cameras shaped like the Death Star.
There's even a cheeky "May the downforce be with you" on the back bumper—nice touch for fans.
Concept THREE hints at next-gen Hyundai hatchback
The interior feels straight out of a speeder bike cockpit, with modular tech widgets you can customize and an interactive digital buddy called Mr. Pix.
Concept THREE gives us a peek at Hyundai's next-gen hatchback plans for Europe, joining their current crossover, SUV, and sedan lineup.
Even as Hyundai faces some bumps in the US (like pausing an EV battery plant), they're doubling down on electrification worldwide with $26 billion in new investments.