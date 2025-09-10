Royal Enfield's Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Hunter to get ₹20,000 discount
Royal Enfield is making its 350cc bikes more wallet-friendly, thanks to a GST cut from 28% to 18%.
Starting September 22, popular models like the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350 will see big price drops—making them more accessible for first-time buyers and a larger community of riders.
How much will you save?
The Classic 350 and Meteor 350 get about ₹20,000 off. The Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 are dropping by roughly ₹17,000 and ₹15,000.
Bigger bikes like the Himalayan 450 and the company's larger models aren't included since they're still taxed at a higher rate.
RE sold over 4 lakh bikes in 5 months
Royal Enfield sold over four lakh (400,000) of these bikes between April and August 2025—a solid jump of nearly 29% from last year.
With these new prices kicking in soon, expect even more people to hit the roads on Royal Enfields.
Investors seem happy too: Eicher Motors shares ticked up after the news.