Royal Enfield's Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Hunter to get ₹20,000 discount

The Classic 350 and Meteor 350 get about ₹20,000 off. The Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 are dropping by roughly ₹17,000 and ₹15,000. Bigger bikes like the Himalayan 450 and the company's larger models aren't included since they're still taxed at a higher rate.

RE sold over 4 lakh bikes in 5 months

Royal Enfield sold over four lakh (400,000) of these bikes between April and August 2025—a solid jump of nearly 29% from last year.

With these new prices kicking in soon, expect even more people to hit the roads on Royal Enfields.

Investors seem happy too: Eicher Motors shares ticked up after the news.