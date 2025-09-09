Next Article
Ferrari's new 849 Testarossa is a modern classic
Ferrari is bringing serious nostalgia with the new 849 Testarossa, a modern spin on its classic icon.
This hybrid beast replaces the SF90 and packs an electrified V-8 engine pushing out over 1,000hp.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds and tops out above 320km/h, all while blending classic Testarossa vibes with fresh, modern touches.
The 849 Testarossa uses an upgraded V-8 engine
The 849 Testarossa uses an upgraded V-8 plus three electric motors for a total of 1,036hp and all-wheel drive. It even set a new Fiorano lap record for Ferrari hybrids.
You can pick between coupe or convertible (with a retractable hardtop), starting at €460,000.
Production kicks off next year—pre-orders are already open if you want to try your luck!