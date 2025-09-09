Ferrari's new 849 Testarossa is a modern classic

The 849 Testarossa uses an upgraded V-8 engine

The 849 Testarossa uses an upgraded V-8 plus three electric motors for a total of 1,036hp and all-wheel drive. It even set a new Fiorano lap record for Ferrari hybrids.

You can pick between coupe or convertible (with a retractable hardtop), starting at €460,000.

Production kicks off next year—pre-orders are already open if you want to try your luck!